Interior minister hopes ties with US to grow under Trump

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker on Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan-US relations would be further strengthened during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

The interior minister said that US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies was highly significant. Detailed discussions were also held on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and enhancing bilateral cooperation, at the meeting.

Naqvi holds meeting with Baker

The interior minister’s recent visit to the US was also discussed during the meeting, where he had positive interactions with members of the US Congress.

During these meetings, detailed negotiations were held on formulating a joint strategy against terrorism and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Mr Naqvi stated that terrorism was an international issue and stressed the need for the global community to work together to fight this menace.

He recalled that Pakistan and the US had longstanding and excellent relations spanning over several decades.

During the meeting, the minister invited the acting US envoy to attend Islamabad’s Spring Festival.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025