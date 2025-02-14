E-Paper | February 14, 2025

Two soldiers hurt in Indian firing at LoC

Monitoring Desk Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:33am

TWO soldi­e­­rs were injured in a ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, state-run PTV News reported, citing security sources.

The report accused Indian agencies of spreading unrest in peaceful areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and GB.

Quoting security sources, the report claimed that Indian forces were attempting sabotage by transporting and using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the region. A video posted to PTV News’ official X (formerly Twitter) account showed footage of such devices that have been unearthed in the past.

Security sources claimed that four Indian IEDs were recovered from the Battal sector and Rawalakot area in the first week of February, while one civilian lost his life in an explosion.

Additionally, on Wedn­esday, two Pakistani soldiers were injured in what was described as an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian troops in the Deva and Bagsar sectors.

Pakistan has formally protested India’s alleged attempts to transport IEDs and create unrest in AJK, while also sharing evidence of these activities with UN observers, PTV News said.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

