E-Paper | February 13, 2025

Mexico threatens to sue Google over ‘Gulf of America’ listing

AFP Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:19pm
This photo illustration shows the Gulf of Mexico branded as Gulf of America displayed on the Google Maps application on a tablet in Bogota, Colombia, Feb 11. — AFP
This photo illustration shows the Gulf of Mexico branded as Gulf of America displayed on the Google Maps application on a tablet in Bogota, Colombia, Feb 11. — AFP

Mexico on Thursday threatened to sue Google over its changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” for Google Maps users in the United States to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“We do have a dispute with Google at the moment,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference. “And if necessary, we will file a civil suit.”

Trump signed executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and reverting the name of North America’s highest peak, Denali, back to Mount McKinley soon after his January 20 inauguration.

Sheinbaum has cheekily suggested calling the United States “Mexican America”, pointing to a map from before one-third of her country was seized by the United States in 1848.

Google said that users of its Maps platform outside the United States would continue to see both the original and new name for the Gulf of Mexico, as is the case for other disputed locations.

“People using Maps in the US will see ‘Gulf of America,’ and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico’. Everyone else will see both names,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Trump’s name changes also sparked criticism from Indigenous groups in Alaska, who have long advocated for maintaining the Denali name. Apple has also renamed the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” for US users of its mapping application to comply with Trump’s order.

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump’s folly
Updated 13 Feb, 2025

Trump’s folly

This latest pronouncement only reinforces the fears of those who see the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Corruption ranking
13 Feb, 2025

Corruption ranking

IT comes as little surprise. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, unveiled on...
Support from remittances
13 Feb, 2025

Support from remittances

EVEN though workers’ remittances dipped, albeit negligibly, in January on a month-over-month basis, the earnings...
Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...