Imran shook country’s foundations, says Nawaz

LAHORE: In a meeting with party legislators from Punjab, PML-N president Nawaz Sharif lashed out at incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that he had shaken the foundations of the country after coming to power in 2018.

“A person (Imran Khan) who came to power with fraudulent means shook the foundation of the country,” Mr Sharif said while talking to the Punjab Assembly lawmakers from Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan, here on Wednesday.

The three-time former PM and his daughter, Pun­jab Chief Minister Mary­­am Nawaz, have started meeting party lawmakers in order to listen to problems and issues related to their constituencies.

“We happily made sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan in the past and we will not hesitate in the future as well,” he said.

The ex-premier boasted that economic decline had turned to progress under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif. He said the IMF ack­n­o­wledged the economic turnover and progress of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is coming out of economic quagmire and other difficulties. PML-N has once again has proved that it not only serves the country but also provides relief to the masses.”

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025