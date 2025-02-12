E-Paper | February 12, 2025

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

Reuters Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 12:49pm

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the squad without its three frontline quicks for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Starc’s withdrawal comes after pace stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries.

World champions Australia will now lean on a quartet of fringe fast bowlers — Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis — in their bid for more ODI silverware.

Selectors said Starc would also not be available for the two warmup ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the first starting later on Wednesday.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” selector George Bailey said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

Selectors confirmed Steve Smith will lead the depleted squad in Cummins’ absence, having recently captained Australia in their 2-0 series sweep of the test series against Sri Lanka.

Australia will also be without injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seam bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who retired from ODIs in a surprise last week.

Power hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the 15-man squad and may replace Marsh at number three in the batting, with Matt Short and Travis Head likely to open.

Legspinner Tanveer Sangha has also claimed a spot, having played the last of his two ODIs in September 2023 away to India.

Australia open their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on Feb 22 and play further group matches against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Australia squad:

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...