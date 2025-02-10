Dar rejects Netanyahu’s remarks about Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned in unequivocal terms the recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar rejected the Israeli remarks as “irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless”, saying the remarks were not only deeply offensive but also undermine and disregard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state on their own historical and legitimate territory.

Senator Dar said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commends its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

“Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause are deeply regrettable,” he said.

FM discusses Gaza situation with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

The deputy premier said Pakistan firmly believed that Palestinian people had an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

“Any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions and the principles of justice and fairness,” he asserted.

He said the government of Pakistan reiterates its unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and would continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

“Pakistan urges the international community to denounce this provocative remark and hold Israel accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the peace process,” he said.

Also, Mr Dar received a phone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday.

The two ministers exchanged views on the situation in Middle East with particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Commenting on the proposal to displace the people of Gaza, the deputy PM termed it “deeply troubling and unjust”. He emphasised that the Palestinian land belonged to the people of Palestine and the only viable and just option was the “two-state solution” in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He made it clear that Pakistan would continue to support the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

The deputy premier conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening of an extraordinary OIC meeting of foreign ministers to deliberate upon this issue. The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.

Separately, Deputy PM Dar and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty during a phone conversation discussed the recent developments in Gaza, including critical humanitarian situation impacting millions of Palestinian residents.

Senator Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Palestinians and also expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Egypt.

On Sunday, the Egyptian foreign minister was heading to Washington for talks, while Jordan’s King Abdullah II was due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb 11, AFP reported.

Egypt will host a summit of Arab nations on Feb 27 to discuss “the latest serious developments” concerning the Palestinian territories, its foreign ministry said.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025