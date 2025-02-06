E-Paper | February 06, 2025

England win toss, bat against Kohli-less India in ODI opener

February 6, 2025
England’s Joe Root (R) plays a shot as India’s KL Rahul looks on during the first one-day international cricket match between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6. — AFP
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India, who were without injured Virat Kohli for the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

The visitors welcomed back Joe Root, who last played an ODI at the 2023 World Cup, for the match in Nagpur.

England were well beaten 4-1 in a preceding T20 series.

The ODIs come ahead of the Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and pace bowler Harshit Rana after star batsman Kohli missed out with a sore right knee.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli returned to the ODI set-up after the two struggled in Test matches with both lacking runs in a 3-1 loss in Australia last month.

Kohli was walking gingerly in the group with a strapped right foot.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

