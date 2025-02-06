Argentina follows Trump, quits WHO

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina said on Wednesday it will pull out of the World Health Organisation, following in the footsteps of the United States and citing similar complaints over the UN body’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Javier Milei’s spokesman announced the decision two weeks after President Donald Trump, an ideological ally and hero of the Argentine leader, announced Washington’s planned exit from the agency.

Milei’s decision was based on “deep differences regarding health management especially during the pandemic,” spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters, adding Argentina would not “allow an international body to interfere in our sovereignty.” He cited the “longest lockdown in the history of humanity” and “a lack of independence (at the WHO) in the face of the political influence of some states,” without naming names.

Adorni insisted the measure gave Argentina “greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to the context” locally, while ensuring “greater availability of resources.” WHO data shows Argentina contributed some $8.75 million in membership fees to the organisation across 2022 and 2023 — 0.11 per cent of the total budget. It is slated to contribute $8.25 million for the two-year 2024/25 cycle.

