Bilawal in Washington for National Prayer Breakfast

Anwar Iqbal Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 09:23am

WASHINGTON: PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in the US capital to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering that brings together hundreds of influential figures from around the world.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari is set to deliver his remarks on Thursday evening. His mother, the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was a regular speaker at this prestigious event.

The PPP chairman arrived in Washington on Tuesday and is expected to stay for at least four days, meeting friends, scholars, media professionals and officials.

However, his aides insist that this is a private visit and that he will only engage with personal acquaintances.

On Tuesday night, he was seen meeting and greeting people at the Washington Hilton, where many guests of the event are staying. PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, was also spotted with him.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2025

