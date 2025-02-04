E-Paper | February 04, 2025

FO confirms identities of 13 Pakistanis who died in Moroccan boat tragedy

Abdullah Momand Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 05:49pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday confirmed the identities of 13 Pakistanis who died in last month’s Mauritania-Morocco boat tragedy.

The FO said on January 16 that the boat, carrying 80 passengers, capsized near Morocco, with over 40 Pakistanis reportedly among the dead. Migrant rights group Walking Borders said as many as 50 migrants may have drowned in the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands.

Over 40 Pakistanis were reportedly murdered by African human traffickers on the boat with only 22 out of around 66 Pakistanis onboard surviving the tragedy. The repatriation of the survivors was completed with the arrival of the last batch of eight survivors at Islamabad airport on Saturday.

In a statement issued today, the FO said: “After a process of extensive verification, bodies of 13 Pakistani nationals have been identified. Mortal remains of four Pakistani nationals are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on February 5” via a Saudi Airlines flight.

It said the four were Hamid Shabbir, Muhammad Arslan Khan, Qaisar Iqbal and Sajjad Ali.

According to the initial investigation, the Pakistani nationals paid between Rs1.6-Rs2.5 million per person to human agents for air trips to Spain.

However, the agents illegally sent them to Ethiopia and later to Senegal on visit visas.

From Senegal, the agents sent them to Spain by sea and during the voyage, extracted more money from the immigrants.

The investigation revealed that most of the travel agents belonged to Wazirabad, Lahore, Gujarat and Sialkot.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan turmoil
04 Feb, 2025

Balochistan turmoil

The govt's most potent counterterrorism weapon can be ensuring Balochistan’s full constitutional rights.
Skewed priorities
04 Feb, 2025

Skewed priorities

OVER the past few years, the people of Pakistan have paid immensely for their state’s failure to expend national...
Fertility puzzle
04 Feb, 2025

Fertility puzzle

THE dramatic fall in global fertility rates — from 4.8 births per woman in 1970 to 2.2 in 2024 — represents one...
Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...