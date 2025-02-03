E-Paper | February 03, 2025

All-round Trisha guides India to U-19 T20 World Cup title

Agencies Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 06:19am
INDIAN players celebrate with the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup trophy at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.—courtesy ICC
INDIAN players celebrate with the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup trophy at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.—courtesy ICC

KUALA LUMPUR: Gongadi Trisha starred with bat and ball as India were crowned ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup champions with a nine-wicket win over South Africa.

Trisha, who finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer, took 3-15 to help bowl South Africa out for 82 at the Bayuemas Oval. She then led the run-chase, scoring 44 not out, to steer India to victory and a successful defence of the trophy they won in 2023.

South Africa were unable to score quickly enough in their innings and lost regular wickets as India’s spin bowlers took control.

In a clash of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in dry conditions, putting their star player Jemma Botha in the middle right away.

Successive first-over boundaries was a fine way to start, but India hit back when Parunika Sisodia clean-bowled Simone Lourens at the end of the second over.

At the end of the fourth over, Botha went after a Shabnam Shakil delivery, attempting a heave into the leg side. However, she instead got a thick edge and looked back in dismay as wicket-keeper Kamalini G dived, outstretched to her right and held onto a brilliant one-handed catch.

That took the steam out of South Africa’s innings, and India quickly took control.

Diara Ramlakan was bowled by Aayushi Shukla the very next ball. Captain Kayla Reyneke and wicket-keeper Karabo Meso soaked up the pressure but then fell in successive overs while attempting big shots.

Mieke van Voorst added a late spark, firing an 18-ball 23, including three fours, but South Africa ran out of steam when she was stumped off a well-flighted Trisha delivery.

That sparked another burst of wickets that left South Africa all out for 82. Trisha was the pick of the bowlers, while Sisodia (2-6), Shukla (2-9) and the tournament’s top wicket-taker Vaishnavi Sharma (2-23) all contributed.

Trisha then took it over with the bat. Despite losing opening partner Kamalini early, she continued to play aggressively, scoring eight boundaries in her innings, while a single in the ninth over moved her to 35.

Sanika Chalke hit four boundaries in a breezy 26 not out to support Trisha, and hit the winning runs in the 12th over.

Scores in brief:

SOUTH AFRICA 82 in 20 overs (M. van Voorst 23, J. Botha 16; G. Trisha 3-15, P. Sisodia 2-6); INDIA 84-1 in 11.2 overs (G. Trisha 44 not out, S. Chalke 26 not out; K. Reyneke 1-14).

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...
Absent justice
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Absent justice

If the senior-most judges are so helpless, what hope does the common citizen have?
Out of tune
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Out of tune

Constitutional assurances of freedom to practise faith and protection of life and liberty for all citizens ring hollow for many of Pakistan’s religious minorities.
Vanishing lifeline
02 Feb, 2025

Vanishing lifeline

AS the world marks Wetlands Day, Pakistan’s critical ecosystems find themselves in an unenviable position. The...