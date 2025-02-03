Agriculture: Safeguarding wetlands for a healthier planet

Wetlands are precious ecosystems with life, service, and value for society. They make our existence on Earth possible. Highly interconnected and biodiverse, wetlands link mountains to oceans, span national borders, connect dif­ferent habitats, and facilitate the movement of species.

Water is the primary fac­tor controlling the environment and plant and animal life within these ecosystems. Covering more than 12.1 million square kilometres worldwide, wetlands may be saltwater or freshwater, inland or coastal, natural or human-made, permanent or temporary, static or flowing.

Freshwater wetlands include rivers, lakes, pools, floodplains, peatlands, marshes, and swamps. Saltwater wetlands include estuaries, mudflats, saltwater marshes, mangroves, lagoons, coral reefs, and shellfish reefs. Human-made wetlands include fishponds, rice paddies, reservoirs, and salt pans. Currently, wetlands cover about six per cent of the Earth’s land surface.

Wherever land meets water, life abounds. Wetlands exist in every corner of this beautiful planet and have often been referred to as the arteries and veins of the Earth. They sup­port critical ecosystems and biodiversity, as 40pc of all plant and animal species live or breed in wetlands — including many endangered and threatened species. They are crucial to agriculture and fisheries, act as water sources and purifiers, and protect shores. Furthermore, peat­land wetlands are the planet’s greatest natural carbon stores.

Beyond providing clean water and food, they also help protect against natural disasters by mitigating the im­pact of storm surges, floods, and droughts. By absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in their soil and biomass, they also make the planet more resilient to climate change.

Economically, people depend on wetlands for livelihoods in agriculture, tourism, and recreation. And these ecosystems are tied to long-standing cultural practices that enable human societies to use nature in a sustainable way so they can thrive. Yet, they remain among the most threatened ecosystems.

Changes occur naturally over time as a consequence of processes such as erosion, sedimentation, and coastal flooding. Human activities, either within the wetland or in the catchment in which they are situated, can alter these natural processes and accelerate the rate of change, threatening the wetland’s continued existence.

Climate change is also expected to escalate the pressure on wetlands. More variable rainfall could affect the natural replenishment of many wetlands, and coastal areas are already at risk of flooding from sea level rise. It is estimated that 22pc of coastal wetlands could be lost by 2080.

On February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran, along the shores of the Caspian Sea, the world’s first modern global multilateral environmental agree­ment, the Convention on Wetlands, was signed and adopted as an international treaty. To­day, the convention counts 172 countries in its membership, officially known as contracting parties. Each is committed to the conservation and wise, sustainable use of wetlands in their countries.

Beyond that, February 2 is also celebrated as World Wetlands Day organised by the Secretariat of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands paying tribute to the inherent value of these precious environments.

Every year, the campaign calls on nations to protect the planet’s wetlands. It reminds us that healthy wetlands are essential for our universal well-being and long-term survival. This year’s campaign theme is “Protecting Wetlands for our Common Future”.

It underscores the urgency of bold action to protect these natural habitats for the welfare of all people, and so future generations can continue to benefit from all that wetlands provide. Moreover, wetland actions need to be included in national adaptation and disaster risk reduction plans. It is imperative to safeguard wetlands for a healthier planet and a more resilient future.

Pakistan became part of the Ramsar Convention on November 23, 1976. The country has more than 225 significant wetlands, out of which 19 — both freshwater and marine — are declared as the “Ramsar Sites”. Of these, nine are situated in Sindh, namely Deh Akro-II, Nareri Lagoon, Jubho lagoon, Runn of Kutch, Indus Delta, Indus Dolphin Reserve, Drigh, Haleji, and Keenjhar, besides Hub Dam — also a Ramsar site — which is situated at the border of Sindh and Balochistan and is a source of drinking water for Karachi. However, these are not being managed on a scientific basis.

As a result, these wetlands are degrading due to overexploitation of resources, threats to the species and habitats, and the lack of awareness and planning and management. Lack of technical knowledge, coordination between the various departments, sense of responsibility, and financial constraints are the main issues in the management, protection, and revival of wetlands in Sindh.

There is no defined leading role of any department in the management of wetlands that are devoid of legal recognition, as no proper law exists that operates at the ecosystem level.

The author is a development professional and author of the book ‘Earthly Matters.’

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 3rd, 2025