E-Paper | February 01, 2025

NA speaker notifies 300pc hike in lawmakers’ pay

Syed Irfan Raza Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: Brushing aside criticism over a proposed increase in their salaries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a major raise for parliamentarians.

Although the raise amounts to an around 300 per cent increase, the government has justified it by comparing it with the salaries being drawn by federal secretaries.

A source in the National Assembly Secretariat told Dawn that National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had notified the raise, following the prime minister’s approval.

It has also been learnt that parliamentarians have received their revised salary for the month of January.

Despite their political rivalries, members of treasury and opposition benches had shown rare unity on the issue of increase in their salaries and other perks during a recently held meeting of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee.

The committee, headed by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, approved the proposed increase of monthly salary of each MNA and senator to Rs519,000.

Previously, lawmakers received monthly salary of Rs180,000. It was learnt that actually Rs1million monthly salary was proposed for parliamentarians, but the NA speaker turned down the proposal but agreed on raising it to Rs519,000.

Provincial legislators’ pay

The committee was informed that even after the raise, the salary of MNAs and senators would be less than that of a member of the provincial assembly.

Sources in the National Assembly Secretariat told Dawn that before the meeting of the finance committee, legislators hailing from all mainstream parties including PPP, PTI and PML-N had met Speaker Sadiq and asked for a raise in their salaries while drawing a comparison between their pay and the salary of an MPA.

The committee was apprised that salaries of parliamentarians had not been increased for last seven years.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism ops
Updated 01 Feb, 2025

Counterterrorism ops

It must also maintain diplomatic pressure on the Afghan Taliban to ensure their soil is not used by anti-Pakistan actors.
Peca protests
01 Feb, 2025

Peca protests

DESPITE the immense pressures they routinely face, Pakistani journalists have always cherished and jealously...
Additional spectrum
01 Feb, 2025

Additional spectrum

PAKISTAN’S mobile operators need more spectrum, the radio waves that carry voice calls and wireless data, as their...
Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...