E-Paper | February 01, 2025

Multan SHO held for torture of elderly man

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 09:57am

LAHORE: The New Multan station house officer (SHO) was suspended from service and arrested for torturing an elderly man on the road during the security protocol for the national cricket team two days ago.

The incident came to light after a mobile camera footage went viral on social media, showing SHO Muhammad Shafiq manhandling an elderly motorcyclist for violating protocol.

The footage showed the policeman pulling the motorcyclist down on the road and thrashing him with kicks and fists.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with users condemning the policeman’s conduct and demanding action by police high-ups.

Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry took notice of the incident and directed the city police officer (CPO) to take strict action against the SHO.

The Multan CPO responded promptly by suspending the SHO from service and closing him to the police line.

Meanwhile, Bahauddin Zakariya police registered a case against Shafiq under sections 352, 341 and 155 c of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of the state and arrested the SHO.

RPO Sohail Chaudhry later met the elderly motorcyclist, Ghulam Akbar, and apologised for the misbehaviour of the police officer.

He assured Akbar that his motorcycle would be repaired, and a new mobile phone would be provided to him as his phone was damaged in the incident.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took notice of the police officer’s torture of the elderly man.

She sought a report from the Punjab IGP on the incident, stating the police had no right to torture people, and should give respect to them.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism ops
Updated 01 Feb, 2025

Counterterrorism ops

It must also maintain diplomatic pressure on the Afghan Taliban to ensure their soil is not used by anti-Pakistan actors.
Peca protests
01 Feb, 2025

Peca protests

DESPITE the immense pressures they routinely face, Pakistani journalists have always cherished and jealously...
Additional spectrum
01 Feb, 2025

Additional spectrum

PAKISTAN’S mobile operators need more spectrum, the radio waves that carry voice calls and wireless data, as their...
Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...