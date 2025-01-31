E-Paper | January 31, 2025

Joint ventures for local assembly of Belarusian tractors soon

Kalbe Ali Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 11:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus have decided to start assembling Belarusian tractors locally through joint ventures to promote trade and industrial cooperation.

On Thursday, the 5th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Working Group on Industrial Cooperation held at the Engineering Development Board (EDB) noted that local companies were interested in JVs, mainly in the auto and heavy machinery sector.

The meeting focused on possibilities to enhance industrial cooperation for assembling and manufacturing Belarus tractors, 12 to 18-meter electric buses, agricultural machinery and oil transformers.

The other areas of cooperation include coal mining, gold and silver mining, concrete production, and iron ore extraction machinery in Pakistan.

The EDB, an attached Ministry of Industries and Production department, informed the Belarusian officials about the potential industrial engineering goods areas for joint ventures.

Additional Secretary Industries Muhammad Asad Islam Mahni and Bela­rus Deputy Industry Minister Andrey Kuznetsov co-chaired the session.

It was also decided that a business delegation will visit Belarus next month to determine the possibility of increasing exports of textiles, rice, citrus fruits, leather apparel, leather footwear, and medical instruments.

While it has been acknowledged that the value addition of rice and citrus in Pakistan will enhance the value of exports to Belarus, and adding modern technology to the farm sector of Pakistan will support the value addition drive.

The cooperation between the business communities of both countries will help the agriculture sector of Pakistan to benefit from the highly developed research works in this sector in Belarus.

Meanwhile, the Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) will supply 2,700 Belarus tractors to Pakistan this year. This agreement was formalised during Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit in December 2024.

The meeting also discussed the current status of assembling these tractors in Pakistan.

These tractors are used chiefly for haulage for loading sugarcane, fertiliser bags, and heavy implements used in the field, mainly in hard soil areas.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...
Court in crisis
Updated 30 Jan, 2025

Court in crisis

There is increasing frustration over complications created by the law, especially as it has begun interfering with independent functioning of judiciary.
Death blow
30 Jan, 2025

Death blow

JOURNALISTS took to the streets in protest; human rights groups warned against the dangers; and digital rights...
Enhanced inclusivity
30 Jan, 2025

Enhanced inclusivity

TWO fresh initiatives involving new features in people’s CNICs should help enhance inclusivity for special ...