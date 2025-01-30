Envoy defends media curbs at Washington gathering

WASHINGTON: Concerns over new media restrictions in Pakistan took centre-stage at a diplomatic gathering in the US capital on Tuesday night, prompting Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shaikh to reaffirm Islamabad’s commitment to freedom of expression.

Speaking at the Ambassador Insider Series dialogue, hosted by The Washington Diplomat, Mr Shaikh faced his first question on the issue when moderator Adrienne Ross raised concerns about the restrictions, asking whether the Pakistani government was attempting to muzzle the press and limit free expression.

The ambassador dismissed the notion that the amendments were designed to curb free speech, instead drawing parallels with measures implemented by other governments to regulate social media.

He acknowledged that these measures are part of a broader legal framework that also applies to print and electronic media. The move to regulate social and digital media, he explained, was driven by “the irresponsible use of digital space and the spread of fake news.”

Citing Australia’s recent efforts to protect children from online harm, Mr Shaikh said Pakistan was also working to “regulate social media to make it more responsible.”

However, the host — who is also a Fox News anchor — questioned how these new restrictions would affect mainstream television channels. In response, the ambassador emphasised the importance of responsible journalism, stating that the government welcomes it, even when it involves constructive criticism.

He also stressed the need for journalist training, and noted that authorities in Islamabad have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with media organisations on these regulations.

