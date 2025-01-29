E-Paper | January 29, 2025

Alibaba releases AI model it claims surpasses DeepSeek-V3

Reuters Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 08:34pm
The Alibaba Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in this file photo from July 2023. — Reuters
Chinese tech company Alibaba on Wednesday released a new version of its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence (AI) model that it claimed surpassed the highly acclaimed DeepSeek-V3.

The unusual timing of the Qwen 2.5-Max’s release, on the first day of the Lunar New Year when most Chinese people are off work and with their families, points to the pressure Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s meteoric rise in the past three weeks has placed on not just overseas rivals, but also its domestic competition.

“Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms … almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B,” Alibaba’s cloud unit said in an announcement posted on its official WeChat account, referring to OpenAI and Meta’s most advanced open-source AI models.

The January 10 release of DeepSeek’s AI assistant, powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, as well as the Jan 20 release of its R1 model, has shocked Silicon Valley and caused tech shares to plunge, with the Chinese startup’s purportedly low development and usage costs prompting investors to question huge spending plans by leading AI firms in the United States.

But DeepSeek’s success has also led to a scramble among its domestic competitors to upgrade their own AI models.

Two days after the release of DeepSeek-R1, TikTok owner ByteDance released an update to its flagship AI model, which it claimed outperformed Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s o1 in AIME, a benchmark test that measures how well AI models understand and respond to complex instructions.

This echoed DeepSeek’s claim that its R1 model rivalled OpenAI’s o1 on several performance benchmarks.

