E-Paper | January 29, 2025

Bangladesh govt risks repeating Hasina’s mistakes, HRW warns

AFP Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 08:03am

DHAKA: Reprisals against journalists and indiscriminate arrests risk undermining Bangladesh’s once-in-a-generation opportunity to end the legal abuses seen under ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, Human Rights Watch warned on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hasina fled into exile in August after a student-led revolution ended her 15 years of autocratic rule, capping an uprising that claimed hundreds of lives.

An interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge days later, pledging to institute far-reaching democratic reforms and stage fresh elections.

In its report, HRW said Mr Yunus’s administration had begun the process of reforming degraded institutions used as tools to persecute opponents of Hasina’s Awami League.

But the watchdog’s Asia director Elaine Pearson warned “this hard-won progress could all be lost if the interim government does not implement swift and structural reforms”.

The report said that police had “returned to the abusive practices that characterised the previous government” to target Hasina’s supporters, filing charges against tens of thousands of people in the two months after Hasina’s ouster.

It said family members of those killed by security forces in the protests that toppled her government had been pressured into signing case documents without knowing who was being accused in their murder.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2025

Bangladesh riots
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...
Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...