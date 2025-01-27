Tribesmen protest killing of child in mortar shell blast in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Tribesmen demonstrated in front of the Azam Warsak police station here on Sunday against a mortar shell explosion in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district the other day, claiming life of a child and injuries to three others.

The protesters, including relatives of the deceased child, demanded justice and compensation for the affected families.

Police officials said the protesters presented four demands to the government, including a halt to ‘unnecessary’ firing by security forces and police at night, justice for the families of the children killed and injured by the mortar shell explosion and clearing the area of any explosive material. Furthermore, the protesters called for payment of compensation to families of the deceased and the injured children.

According to Lower South Waziristan district police officer Asif Bahader, the incident occurred when four children found a mortar shell while playing near Azam Warsak Bazaar. The shell exploded, resulting in the death of one child and injuries to three others, he said.

The DPO expressed his regret over the incident and shared his grief with the families of the affected children.

The medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, told Dawn that two of the injured children had been discharged after surgery, while the third one remained under treatment.

The protesters dispersed after the police authorities assured them of paying heed to their demands.

