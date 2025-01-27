E-Paper | January 27, 2025

Tribesmen protest killing of child in mortar shell blast in South Waziristan

A Correspondent Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 12:03pm

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Tribesmen demonstrated in front of the Azam Warsak police station here on Sunday against a mortar shell explosion in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district the other day, claiming life of a child and injuries to three others.

The protesters, including relatives of the deceased child, demanded justice and compensation for the affected families.

Police officials said the protesters presented four demands to the government, including a halt to ‘unnecessary’ firing by security forces and police at night, justice for the families of the children killed and injured by the mortar shell explosion and clearing the area of any explosive material. Furthermore, the protesters called for payment of compensation to families of the deceased and the injured children.

According to Lower South Waziristan district police officer Asif Bahader, the incident occurred when four children found a mortar shell while playing near Azam Warsak Bazaar. The shell exploded, resulting in the death of one child and injuries to three others, he said.

The DPO expressed his regret over the incident and shared his grief with the families of the affected children.

The medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, told Dawn that two of the injured children had been discharged after surgery, while the third one remained under treatment.

The protesters dispersed after the police authorities assured them of paying heed to their demands.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...
Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...