E-Paper | January 26, 2025

North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on US

Reuters Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 05:35pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks on during the test of what KCNA described as a strategic cruise missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this photo released by KCNA on January 26. — Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks on during the test of what KCNA described as a strategic cruise missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this photo released by KCNA on January 26. — Reuters

North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test on Saturday, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, which described it as a test-fire of an “important weapon system”.

The underwater-to-surface strategic cruise missiles travelled 1,500 kilometres and flew between 7,507 and 7,511 seconds before hitting their targets, KCNA reported.

In a separate KCNA report on Sunday, North Korea’s foreign ministry vowed the “toughest counteraction” against the United States as long as Washington “refuses” Pyongyang’s sovereignty.

The military alliance and joint drills between South Korea and the US were to blame for the growing tensions in the region, the ministry said in a statement carried by KCNA.

The statement came as US President Donald Trump said during an interview on Thursday that he would reach out to Kim again after the two developed a working relationship in Trump’s first term.

North Korea’s war deterrence means were being “perfected more thoroughly”, Kim was quoted as saying, while the leader also vowed to continue efforts to strengthen the military.

“Kim Jong Un affirmed that the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will always make strenuous efforts … to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future,” the statement read.

In a statement later in the day, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles from inland areas towards waters off the west coast at around 4pm on Saturday.

The report said the missile test was part of plans to build national defence capabilities against potential enemies in line with changing regional safety circumstances.

Earlier this month, North Korean state media also reported that Kim oversaw a successful test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.