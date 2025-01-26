New border pass rules spark backlash in GB

GILGIT: Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan have strongly opposed the newly introduced Border Pass policy governing local residents’ travel to Xinjiang province in China.

They have described the policy as “anti-poor” and urged the federal government intervene to address the situation. Small traders, in particular, have threatened to protest and block trade activities if their grievances are not addressed.

The GB residents have re­­l­i­­ed on the border pass for both trade and tourism, which was previously granted under border pass regulations.

In response to the updated border protocol, the GB home department issued a notice outlining revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for issuing border passes.

Among the new requirements, applicants are now asked to submit documentation such as a bank statement showing Rs5 million in transactions, membership letters from chambers of commerce, and business registration certificates.

These new SOPs have spar­ked strong opposition, particularly from small traders. Mu­­hammad Ali, senior vice president of the Nagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed his opposition to the revised conditions, calling them unjustified and harmful to the socio-economic fabric of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasised that the primary purpose of the border pass system is to help small traders and business owners by facilitating trade and promoting regional economic development. He argued that the new conditions, including the high financial requirements, are impractical for small business owners who rely on cross-border trade to support their livelihoods. He warned that these measures would disproportionately affect small traders and push the region into poverty.

He urged the authorities to revoke the notification, calling for measures that would promote economic activity and alleviate poverty.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025