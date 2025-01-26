E-Paper | January 26, 2025

New border pass rules spark backlash in GB

Jamil Nagri Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 06:54am

GILGIT: Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan have strongly opposed the newly introduced Border Pass policy governing local residents’ travel to Xinjiang province in China.

They have described the policy as “anti-poor” and urged the federal government intervene to address the situation. Small traders, in particular, have threatened to protest and block trade activities if their grievances are not addressed.

The GB residents have re­­l­i­­ed on the border pass for both trade and tourism, which was previously granted under border pass regulations.

In response to the updated border protocol, the GB home department issued a notice outlining revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for issuing border passes.

Among the new requirements, applicants are now asked to submit documentation such as a bank statement showing Rs5 million in transactions, membership letters from chambers of commerce, and business registration certificates.

These new SOPs have spar­ked strong opposition, particularly from small traders. Mu­­hammad Ali, senior vice president of the Nagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed his opposition to the revised conditions, calling them unjustified and harmful to the socio-economic fabric of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasised that the primary purpose of the border pass system is to help small traders and business owners by facilitating trade and promoting regional economic development. He argued that the new conditions, including the high financial requirements, are impractical for small business owners who rely on cross-border trade to support their livelihoods. He warned that these measures would disproportionately affect small traders and push the region into poverty.

He urged the authorities to revoke the notification, calling for measures that would promote economic activity and alleviate poverty.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.