Narowal girl ‘raped’ in crockery shop

NAROWAL: A shopkeeper allegedly raped a girl when she visited to his shop in Daska’s Main Bazaar to buy crockery on Friday.

According to Daska city police station, ‘R’, a resident of Sahib Ke Cheema village, said in his complaint that his daughter ‘F’ went to a shop in the main bazaar to buy crockery. He said the shopkeeper, ‘A’, showed some crockery to his daughter which she did not like.

He said the shopkeeper then took her to the first floor of the shop on the pretext of showing her more crockery and allegedly raped her. When the victim tried to raise an alarm about the rape, the suspect, along with two others pushed her out of the shop, he said.

The complainant said the suspect also threatened to kill the girl if she reported the matter to police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the shopkeeper under section 376 of the PPC.

The police said the suspect went in hiding on knowing about the registration of an FIR against him. The victim and her family have demanded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to order immediate arrest of the suspect and deliver justice.

SEVEN INJURED: At least seven labourers were injured when a the roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Kot Pandi Das village of Ferozewala in Sheikhupura district on Friday.

As per Rescue 1122 spokesperson, they received a call that the roof of an under construction house at the village suddenly collapsed and seven labourers working there got trapped under the debris.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the spot and with the help of locals, pulled out the seriously injured workers from the debris, who were provided first aid and shifted to the Government Hospital, Ferozewala.

The injured workers were identified as Naveed (30), Waseem (35), Arsalan (27), Shabir (40), Khalid (30), Shakhawat Ali (40) and Ghulam Abbas (45). He said the condition of two of the injured men was said to be critical.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2025