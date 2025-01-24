Saim, Shaheen, Haris named in ICC men’s ODI ‘Team of the Year’

Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were named in ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year as the global cricketing body revealed its selection on Friday.

Opening batter Saim Ayub was at the top of the ICC’s selection for his “breakout season” following his ODI debut in November against Australia, where he scored a combined 125 runs from three ODIs.

Three of his last five innings have produced centuries, including two in South Africa in December, a three-match series that saw him average 78.3, ICC said.

In his nine ODI appearances for Pakistan, the left-handed batter scored 515 runs at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53. He also hit three tons and one fifty, while his highest score was 113.

Earlier this month, Ayub was ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks after the youngster fractured his ankle. However, he will not need surgery and will instead undergo rehab in London, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed last week.

Pacer Afridi had a “big impact” despite only playing six ODIs in the calendar year. He bagged 15 wickets, had a bowling average of 17.6 and best bowling figures of 4/47.

“Possessing one of world cricket’s best bowling strike rates, he continued to prove himself as one of the most consistent performers at the international level,” ICC said.

Rauf finished 2024 “firing on all cylinders” as he took 13 wickets across eight ODIs, with a bowling average of 22.4 and best bowling figures of 5/29.

Rauf was also named ICC’s Men’s Player of the Month for November. He capped off with an overall tally of 18 wickets and scooped the monthly award over India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen.

Notably, no Indian players were named in the team which featured three players from Afghanistan, four from Sri Lanka, and one from West Indies, in addition to the Pakistani trio.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)