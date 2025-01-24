E-Paper | January 24, 2025

US arrests, deports hundreds of ‘illegal immigrants’: Trump press chief

AFP Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 01:54pm
Migrants line up to leave the United States for Mexico after being deported across the Paso del Norte international border bridge, after US President Donald Trump promised mass deportation operation, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 23. — Reuters
Migrants line up to leave the United States for Mexico after being deported across the Paso del Norte international border bridge, after US President Donald Trump promised mass deportation operation, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 23. — Reuters

US authorities arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days into President Donald Trump’s second administration, his press secretary said late on Thursday.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals,” Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X, adding “hundreds” were deported by military aircraft.

“The largest [mass] deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she said.

Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.

On Thursday Newark city mayor Ras J Baraka said in a statement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “raided a local establishment… detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant”.

The mayor said one of those detained during the raid was a US military veteran, “this egregious act is in plain violation” of the US Constitution.

An ICE post on X said: “Enforcement update … 538 arrests, 373 detainers lodged”.

New Jersey Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim said they were “deeply concerned” about the Newark raid by immigration agents.

“Actions like this one sow fear in all of our communities — and our broken immigration system requires solutions, not fear tactics,” they said in a joint statement.

Trump has vowed to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history,” impacting an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.

On his first day in office he signed orders declaring a “national emergency” at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport “criminal aliens.”

His administration said it would also reinstate a “Remain in Mexico” policy that prevailed during Trump’s first presidency, under which people who apply to enter the United States from Mexico must remain there until their application has been decided.

The White House has also halted an asylum program for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border.

Earlier in the week the Republican-led US Congress green-lit a bill to expand pretrial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects.

Trump frequently invoked dark imagery about how illegal migration was “poisoning the blood” of the nation, words that were seized upon by opponents as reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Bribed doctors

Bribed doctors

Zafar Mirza
A cocktail of measures — educational, managerial, regulatory — need to be taken and interventions need to be made simultaneously and sustainably.

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
Updated 24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

The state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety.
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...