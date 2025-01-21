E-Paper | January 21, 2025

Security forces neutralise Afghan national involved in terrorism during Zhob operation: ISPR

Dawn.com Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 04:36pm
Collage of the Afghan national’s ID card and recovered weapons. — ISPR
Security forces have neutralised an Afghan national linked to terrorism in the country during an operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On January 11, 2025, an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan.”

“The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement said Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to Afghan officials on Monday after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the statement said.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Islamabad has consistently voiced concerns that the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) uses Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, asking the Afghanistan government to rein in the group. Kabul denies the allegations.

Owing to the issue, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have lately turned tumultuous, marked by frequent border skirmishes.

In a meeting last week, the political leadership asked the military’s top brass to engage with Afghanistan to address security issues.

In an almost four-hour-long meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the representatives of several political parties expressed concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the COAS pointed out that the Afghan interim rulers had failed to adhere to repeated warnings in the past.

“They don’t listen to us,” a source quoted the army chief as saying in reply to the suggestion of formal or informal dialogue with the interim Afghan government.

In the face of recurring attacks, security forces have also increased targeted operations in Balochistan and KP.

On Sunday, security forces killed five terrorists when they were attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan, the ISPR said in a statement.

It said a group of terrorists attempted to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border through the Sambaza area of Zhob district on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

This is the same area where the Afghan national was killed, according to the ISPR.

