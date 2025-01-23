E-Paper | January 23, 2025

SIFC focusing on promoting investment in country

Dawn.com Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 04:55pm
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired the SIFC Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. — APP
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired the SIFC Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. — APP

Special Investment Facilitation Council is focusing on promoting investment in the country, a day after the body’s executive committee stressed the importance of close coordination and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to strengthen the country’s industrial sector, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The SIFC is a committee that helps foreign investments, intending to improve the ease of doing business for investors and to attract investments from other countries.

In May last year, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) had advised the SIFC to focus on transforming the investment climate. PBC chief executive Ehsan Malik urged the council to address fragmentation and silo working of key ministries to ensure long-term predictability of policies.

In September, four countries allocated $27 billion]3 for investment by launching various mega projects in Pakistan under the SIFC framework.

The council is “focusing on promoting investment in the country, [while] the National Institute of Public Administration and the Pakistan Administrative Staff College are working together to formulate strategies for increasing industrial investment,” Radio Pakistan said.

It added that a research group will prepare a detailed plan to address the barriers to industrial development.

“A strategy is also under consideration to increase foreign investment in the industrial sector by twenty billion dollars over the next five years,” the report added.

A day ago, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired the committee’s 12th meeting in Islamabad. The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and policy initiatives across various sectors.

“The meeting commended the ongoing efforts to grant industrial status to the warehousing and logistics sectors,” Radio Pakistan said.

Its objective was to further improve the investment climate in the country and pave the way for progress across key sectors, strengthening Pakistan’s position on the global stage, it added.

During the meeting, various ministries presented updates on projects and policy-level actions being pursued through the SIFC forum.

The committee engaged in detailed discussions and reached a consensus on policy aspects related to critical sectors, including industry, agriculture and livestock, mining and minerals, oil and gas, and ports, the report said.

“In alignment with directives from the prime minister during the 11th Apex Committee meeting, the committee focused on fast-tracking the implementation of the revised framework for Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” it added.

Additionally, the committee directed swift action on various aspects of port and shipping infrastructure.

Specific focus was given on enhancing terminal handling to facilitate smoother exports and imports, in line with the committee’s objective to improve trade logistics.

The committee directed the use of the SIFC forum to expedite cross-sectoral matters through policy-level actions and stakeholder consultations.

Federal ministers, the National Coordinator of SIFC, federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...
Errant ECP
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Errant ECP

THE ECP has once again earned a detailed reprimand from the Supreme Court. That it still refuses to correct course is ominous
Fast-tracking M6
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Fast-tracking M6

GRAND infrastructure projects in Pakistan often progress at the pace of a bullock cart rather than a bullet train....
Gwadar airport
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Gwadar airport

THE air connectivity established by the inauguration of PIA flights between Karachi and Gwadar is a major step...