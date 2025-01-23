NA panel okays Digital Nation bill

• IT minister raises concerns over bureaucratic hurdles to digitisation

• Senate panel asks officials to convey reservations to Starlink

ISLAMABAD: The National Ass­embly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Tele­communication has approved the ‘Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024’, amidst concerns raised by the state minister for IT and telecommunication regarding bure­au­cracy’s resistance to digitisation.

Chairman of the NA committee Syed Aminul Haque highlighted the importance of approving the bill, stating that it is essential to transform Pakistan into a digital nation. The bill aims to create a progressive digital society and promote a thriving digital economy by establishing a shared digital governance ecosystem, he said.

“The aim is to create a progressive digital society as well as promote a thriving digital economy, for which we need to establish a shared digital governance ecosystem,” Mr Haque said, adding that all measures should not be viewed through the political lens.

He stressed that digitisation was a technical matter — a need of the times.

No centralised data collection

While briefing the committee, Minister of State for IT and Tele­c­o­mmunication Shaza Fatima Kha­waja addressed certain conce­rns of the members. She expla­ined that the bill did not centralise data collection, but would help streamline digital identity and improve cyber security.

She was of the opinion that the rules framed under the new bill would reduce corruption and inc­rease the delivery of public services by eliminating paperwork.

At the same time, she said the government offices were one of the key impediments to digiti­sation in Pakistan, and the new legislation was essential to have all relevant stakeholders, including the provinces, on one platform to implement the digitisation agenda.

Currently, she said, there was no centralised body to oversee the digitisation efforts, whereas the lack of coordination among various federal and provincial departments creates hassle for people and allows others to take advantage of the loopholes in the system.

Three new bodies

The bill encompasses the establishment of three new bodies. The Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) will comprise a chairperson and two members, to develop, implement, and monitor the national digital master plan. This authority will also establish a monitoring and evaluation framework for digital transformation projects.

The Strategic Oversight Committee (SOC) will be headed by the IT minister, with secretaries of IT, finance, and planning, and representatives from the private sector as its members.

The committee would monitor the PDA’s performance and provide an independent review to the apex commission, ensuring alignment with the National Digital Masterplan.

The National Digital Commission (NDC) will be chaired by the prime minister and comprise the chief ministers of four provinces, federal ministers for IT and telecommunication, planning and development, finance, commerce, interior and economic affairs, chairpersons of FBR, Nadra, PTA, PDA and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and the State Bank governor.

The NDC will approve the national digital master plan and its implementation plans and issue directives to the PDA and coordinate with federal and provincial entities to ensure a unified and collaborative approach to digital transformation.

Concerns over Musk

Later in the day, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication held a meeting, where concerns were raised about Elon Musk’s repeated messages regarding grooming gangs in the UK allegedly operated by Pakistanis.

Senator Palwasha Khan, the chairperson of the committee, described the narrative as targeted disinformation against Pakistan.

The committee was informed that two companies — Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, and a Chinese firm have shown interest in launching their operations in Pakistan.

The committee was informed that any satellite-based internet service provider would be required to obtain necessary licences from all relevant departments, including the Pakistan Space Activity & Research Board.

The PTA chairman dispelled the impression that satellite-based internet would be beyond the ambit of Pakistani laws.

He said that companies operate only after getting registration and signing the agreements with the relevant authorities.

The committee unanimously agreed to invite the PSARB for a briefing in the next meeting. The committee members also directed the officials of the IT ministry and the PTA to convey the concerns raised by the Senate body to the representatives of Starlink in their next meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2025