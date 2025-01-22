Suparco says celestial spectacle to adorn night skies till mid-February

ISLAMABAD: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Tuesday announced that a celestial spectacle would adorn the night skies from the last week of January through mid-February 2025, as five planets aligned in a breathtaking formation.

Commonly referred to as a ‘Planetary Parade’, this phenomenon occurs when four or more planets lined up in the sky.

On January 25, with a waning crescent moon and a moderately clear sky, astronomy enthusiasts will have the opportunity to observe Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn appearing along a similar celestial line.

Of these, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, offering a rare treat for stargazers.

Suparco said identifying the planets were easier with some knowledge of constellations.

Free stargazing apps could help pinpoint celestial objects by simply pointing the device at the night sky.

These tools would display the names of planets, stars and other objects for accurate identification.

In a statement, the space agency explained where and how to locate the planets during this alignment.

Suparco said Mars, the Red Planet (Magnitude -1.3), will shine brightly on the eastern horizon, situated in the constellation Gemini.

Jupiter (Magnitude -2.6) is found above Mars in the constellation Taurus. Jupiter will be a dazzling sight alongside the stunning Pleiades, Hyades clusters, and the yellow star Aldebaran.

Similarly, Uranus, (Magnitude 5.7) located in the constellation Aries, will require a pair of high-powered binoculars or a telescope to be observed.

Neptune, (Magnitude 7.9) and positioned in the constellation Pisces, will also involve strong binoculars for viewing.

Venus, often referred to as the ‘Evening Star’ (Magnitude -4.7), will glow brightly near the western horizon alongside the yellow-hued Saturn (Magnitude 0.6).

Suparco said for those with a clear, dark sky and a keen eye, this planetary alignment promised an unforgettable experience.

The spokesperson for Suparco said: “Don’t miss the chance to witness this rare cosmic event that brings the wonders of the solar system closer to Earth. The best time to see the planets in the sky will be 45 minutes after sunset in the south-east direction.”

