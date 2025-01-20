E-Paper | January 20, 2025

England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Dawn.com Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 07:55pm

England beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor, Malaysia on Monday, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB said in a statement that England chased the 67-run target in 9.2 overs to seal their first win of the tournament.

Pakistan, who were awarded one point for their washed-out opening game against the US, are now placed third in Group B with Ireland at fourth.

After England invited Pakistan to bat first, the Komal Khan-led outfit lost wickets at regular intervals slipping to 35-5 in 9.2 overs and then 66 all out in 18.5 overs.

Zoofishan Ayyaz top-scored with a 13-ball 15 with the help of two boundaries, while Komal contributed with 12 off 25 balls with the help of two fours.

For England, Amuruthaa Surenkumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-17, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Olivia Brinsden picked up two wickets each.

In turn, England were reduced to 33-4 before player of the match Katie Jones (20 not out, 16b, 1x4, 1x6) stitched an unbeaten 34-run fifth-wicket stand with skipper Abigale Norgrove (14 not out, 9b, 2x4s). Mahnoor Zeb picked up two wickets, while Fatima Khan and Quratulain dismissed one batter each.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

At breaking point
Updated 20 Jan, 2025

At breaking point

The country’s jails serve as monuments to bureaucratic paralysis rather than justice.
Lower growth
20 Jan, 2025

Lower growth

THE IMF has slightly marked down its previous growth forecast for Pakistan’s economy from 3.2pc to 3pc for the...
Nutrition challenge
20 Jan, 2025

Nutrition challenge

WHEN a country’s children go hungry, its future withers. In Pakistan, where over 40pc of children under five are...
Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...