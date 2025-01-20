E-Paper | January 20, 2025

China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage: state media

AFP Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 01:09pm
A delivery man (C) lays online orders of flower bouquets at a makeshift memorial outside the Zhuhai Sports Centre in Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong province on November 13, 2024, two days after 35 people were killed when a man drove a car into a crowd in one of the country’s deadliest mass-casualty events in years. — Hector Ratamal / AFP File Photo
A delivery man (C) lays online orders of flower bouquets at a makeshift memorial outside the Zhuhai Sports Centre in Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong province on November 13, 2024, two days after 35 people were killed when a man drove a car into a crowd in one of the country’s deadliest mass-casualty events in years. — Hector Ratamal / AFP File Photo

China on Monday executed a man who killed 35 people in a car rampage in the southern city of Zhuhai in November, state media said.

A court in the city “executed Fan Weiqiu in accordance with the execution order issued by the Supreme People’s Court”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

On November 11, 62-year-old Fan deliberately drove a small SUV through crowds of people exercising outside a sports complex.

He killed 35 and wounded 43, state media reported at the time, in China’s deadliest attack since 2014.

Fan was detained at the scene with self-inflicted knife wounds and fell into a coma, police said at the time.

He was sentenced to death last month, with a court saying his motives “were extremely vile, the nature of the crime extremely egregious, the methods particularly cruel, and the consequences particularly severe, posing significant harm to society”.

CCTV said on Monday that Zhuhai’s public prosecutor “sent personnel to supervise [the execution] in accordance with the law”.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

At breaking point
Updated 20 Jan, 2025

At breaking point

The country’s jails serve as monuments to bureaucratic paralysis rather than justice.
Lower growth
20 Jan, 2025

Lower growth

THE IMF has slightly marked down its previous growth forecast for Pakistan’s economy from 3.2pc to 3pc for the...
Nutrition challenge
20 Jan, 2025

Nutrition challenge

WHEN a country’s children go hungry, its future withers. In Pakistan, where over 40pc of children under five are...
Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...