World Bank for improving liaison with Pakistan’s development partners

Amin Ahmed Published January 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank executive directors have emphasised the importance of effective partner coordination among the World Bank Group, the IMF and other key development partners to continue supporting the implementation of critical reforms in Pakistan, including those in the energy sector and domestic revenue mobilisation and to strengthen donor alignment.

They strongly supported the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan from 2026 to 2035, according to the executive board meeting summary approving the country partnership for Islamabad on Jan 14.

The executive board decided that the bank management would brief the board on implementing the first few CPFs under the new approach in 18 to 24 months.

Pakistan’s CPF is the first demonstration example of adopting the key features of the new World Bank Group country engagement model, which is currently under finalisation. The directors welcomed the selectivity of the CPF and its focus on six core outcomes.

They appreciated the strong one World Bank Group approach, and the proposed reliance on global knowledge, private sector solutions, and the increased focus on the data, monitoring and evaluation agenda to track progress and ensure strong and lasting results.

