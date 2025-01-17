E-Paper | January 17, 2025

Newborn found in plot at Lahore’s Ashiana Road hospitalised

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: A newborn was recovered from a plot and hospitalised with some health complications on Thursday.

A passerby had spotted the crying baby at Ashiana Road and alerted the police.

A police official said a team reached the site along with Rescue 1122 ambulance and shifted the baby to the hospital after providing first aid.

The condition of the baby was stated to be stable.

Police are looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025

