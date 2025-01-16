E-Paper | January 16, 2025

Grand jirga vows to work for peace in GB

Jamil Nagri Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 10:04am
GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, FCNA Commander Maj Gen Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, and GB IGP Afzal Mehmood Butt attend a grand jirga in Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer, on Wednesday. — Photo by the author
GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, FCNA Commander Maj Gen Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, and GB IGP Afzal Mehmood Butt attend a grand jirga in Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer, on Wednesday. — Photo by the author

GILGIT: The particip­a­nts of a grand jirga on We­­dnesday discussed issues related to law and order, development, hea­lth and education in Gilgit-Baltis­tan and vowed to work for peace in the region.

The jirga held in Chilas was attended by Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, GB Force Co­­mman­der Maj Gen Imtiaz Hus­s­ain Gillani, members of the Gil­git-Baltistan Assembly, secretaries, district officers, religious sch­­olars, and a large number of local community elders and students.

The participants agreed to work towards maintaining law and order, fostering development in the area and actively contributing to these goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Gillani highlighted that the attendance of senior civil and military officials at the jirga demonstrated their accountability to the public.

He assured that Pakistan Army would play its full role in addressing the region’s issues and continue to support relevant institutions to ensure their resolution.

He emphasised the im­­p­ortance of local communi­­ty involvement in the reg­ion’s development, encouraging collaboration betw­een the community and institutions.

To achieve this, he suggested introducing community-based systems to empower people to contribute actively to development initiatives.

Religious scholars and community leaders expr­essed their full support for Pakistan Army in maintaining peace and promoting development in the region.

Later, Maj Gen Gillani visited the Vocational Tra­ining Centre in Chilas and met the youth hailing from different areas of Diamer.

He encouraged them to play an active role in fostering peace and development in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan, urging them to use modern technology and social media positively.

The students appreciated Pak­istan Army’s effo­rts in ensuring peace and development in the region.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...
Missing justice
Updated 15 Jan, 2025

Missing justice

SC must at least ensure missing persons cases are heard with the urgency they deserve.
Racist talk
15 Jan, 2025

Racist talk

WHEN racist tropes are amplified by the expansive reach of social media, the affected communities face real-world...
Faceless customs
15 Jan, 2025

Faceless customs

THE launch of the faceless customs assessment system as part of the government’s Tax Transformation Plan is a...