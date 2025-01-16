Unicef, MWL ink $1.5m skill building deal

ISLAMABAD: The Makkah-based Muslim World League will provide financial support to the ‘Green Skills Training Programme for Non-Formal Education Students’ in Pakistan to equip adolescents, especially girls, with essential green skills and digital skills.

The programme to be implemented by Unicef will enhance their employability and empower them to contribute to a sustainable future.

Unicef and the Muslim World League have signed a $1.5 million agreement to enhance education and skill-building programmes in Pak­istan and Chad, and to improve maternal, newborn and childcare services in Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed by Unicef Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil, on behalf of Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, and MWL General Manager of Strategic Partnerships Dr Shaima Alluqmani, on the sidelines of the global conference on Muslim World League initiative hosted by Pakistan.

The climate crisis and digital divide are critical challenges faced by children in Pakistan every day. Providing vulnerable children and youth, especially girls, with the education and skills they need will empower them to reach their full potential and help the country prosper.

“We look forward to working with the Muslim World League to help ensure that no girl is left behind,” said Unicef Repre­sentative, Abdullah Fadil.

Dr Shaima Alluqmani, Director General of Strategic Partnerships at the Muslim World League, stated that the MWL is keen for such agreements to represent an important pillar of the MWL’s initiative: “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Cha­llenges and Opportunities,” through tangible projects that positively impact the future of millions of girls and women in Muslim societies.

Alluqmani said that the initiatives and partnerships established by the MWL with various governmental and non-governmental regional and international organisations have emphasised inclusivity in their programmes, whether in the field of girls’ education and its related services and institutions, or in raising awareness and correcting misconceptions and misinterpretations that cast doubt on the undisputed legitimate right of girls to receive education.

Muslim World League and Unicef had partnered for over 14 years, delivering impactful results for children and reaching the most vulnerable with humanitarian supplies and services in education, health, social protection, water and sanitation hygiene ‘WASH’.

This longstanding collaboration aims to create sustainable solutions that address the pressing needs of children and their families around the world.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025