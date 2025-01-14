E-Paper | January 14, 2025

Faith in the law has been lost: Bushra

Tahir Naseer Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 03:54pm
Bushra Bibi during a visit ofvarious wards and was briefed about the medical facilities provided to the patients. —DawnNewsTV/File
Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, said during a court hearing on Tuesday that her “faith in the law has been lost”.

She made the remarks while appearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for a hearing related to the Rangers accident case. The case revolves around the death of four personnel of Rangers in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Srinagar Highway during the PTI’s Nov 26 protests, with contesting claims made by the government and the party.

Last month, the court had directed the police to produce the suspects on Dec 26. Imran, Bushra, Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Hammad Azhar, Raoof Hassan and other PTI leaders have been nominated in the first information report (FIR).

“After what happened to the PTI founder Imran Khan and me, my faith in the law has been lost,” she said while addressing Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, who presided over the hearing.

The case was registered at the Ramna police station under Section 302 (murder), Section 324 (murder attempt) Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), Section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, besides terrorism charges.

The FIR alleged that Imran repeatedly issued instructions to the party leadership, his spouse Bushra, Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan for making all out efforts to get him released from jail and they could “set anything on fire or kill anyone for this purpose”.

The hearing

After granting interim bail to Bushra, Judge Supra remarked, “It has taken some time but legal procedures have been fulfilled.”

Bushra responded, “No, it is not a problem, [but] our trust in the courts has been lost.”

“No, it is not like that, trust has not been lost everywhere,” Judge Supra retorted, adding that, “the justice system is still working. If it ends, then society will collapse.”

He reminded Bushra that she has also been appearing before him in court.

“There is law in the country, but no justice. The PTI founder is in jail for the supremacy of the Constitution,” Bushri responded.

“During trials, I have seen judges falling ill and trembling,” she added.

“We all have to work together for the country,” Judge Supra said in response, advising Bushra to become a party to the investigation in all cases.

She subsequently left for Adiala Jail from the Anti-Terrorism Court after proceedings ended.

