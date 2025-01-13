E-Paper | January 13, 2025

68 injured in French tram crash

AFP Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 06:18am
Damaged trams lie at a standstill after a colliding at a train station, in Strasbourg, France, January 11, 2025, in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Reuters
Damaged trams lie at a standstill after a colliding at a train station, in Strasbourg, France, January 11, 2025, in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Reuters

STRASBOURG: The toll from a collision of two trams in Strasbourg has risen to 68 injured in a rare accident that sowed panic near the eastern French city’s main train station, authorities said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, a stationary tram at the underground stop at Strasbourg’s main railway station was violently hit by another tram, which began to move backwards for unknown reasons. The moving tram, which had stopped due to a traffic jam, reversed and rolled down a slope leading to the station. Both trams carried dozens of passengers.

As a result of the collision, 68 people were injured, according to the prefecture, which released an updated toll Sunday. Around a hundred people escaped unharmed.

The collision occurred near Strasbourg’s main train station, one of the busiest in France outside of Paris.

Video footage posted online showed chaotic scenes with the two trams significantly damaged, an alarm going off and people screaming. “The tram set off again at full speed towards the station,” said Romaric Koumba, one of the passengers.

“As we were setting off again towards the station, we realised that there was already another tram that had returned to the station. This tram was at a standstill, thank God,” said Romaric Koumba, one of the passengers. “When the tram collided with the other one, the doors flew off,” he added.

Another witness, Johan Kirschenbaum, said the moving train apparently had a problem with the brakes. “We heard a big impact, a big bang,” he said.

‘Very shocked’ drivers

On Saturday, Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin fire and rescue service, said that around 50 people suffered non-fatal injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures, and knee sprains. “Mostly trauma,” Cellier said. Cellier said that the situation “could have been much more serious”.

The public prosecutor’s office said an investigation into “unintentional injuries” had been opened, with the aim of determining the cause of the accident and identifying any criminal liability. Prosecutors said the collision was not deliberate. “An initial investigation has ruled out the hypothesis of an intentional act,” said Alexandre Chevrier, the acting public prosecutor.

The two drivers were not injured but were “very shocked,” said the director of the Strasbourg transport company (CTS), Emmanuel Auneau. Tram traffic at the railway station has been suspended for several days, the company said.

Julien Joly, a transport and mobility expert at the consulting firm Wavestone, said collisions between trams were rare.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...
Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...