Highway blocked amid protest over Zehri arrests

January 13, 2025

KHUZDAR: Traffic between Quetta and Karachi remained suspended on Sunday as a large number of protesters blocked the highway in the Anjira area of Khuzdar district, demanding the release of individuals arrested in connection with a recent militant attack in Zehri tehsil.

Security forces earlier detained over a dozen people from Zehri after armed militants attacked government buildings, including the Levies station, the offices of Nadra, the municipal committee and a private bank.

The arrests prompted a large protest by the relatives of the detainees and other residents, who blocked the key highway linking Sindh and Balochistan by erecting barricades and placing large boulders on the road.

The protest caused traffic disruptions, leaving numerous vehicles, including passenger coaches and goods trucks, stranded on both sides of the highway.

The protesters established a sit-in camp on the highway, refusing to allow vehicles to pass.

They have demanded the immediate release of all arrested individuals and vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

