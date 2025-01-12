E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Iran conducts air defence exercises

Reuters Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 07:04am
HOSSEIN Salami (standing left), the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s air force, visit an underground missile base in an undisclosed location in Iran, on Friday.—AFP
HOSSEIN Salami (standing left), the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s air force, visit an underground missile base in an undisclosed location in Iran, on Friday.—AFP

DUBAI: Iran conducted air defence exercises on Saturday as the country braces for more friction with Israel and the United States under incoming US president Donald Trump.

The war games take place as Iranian leaders face the risk that Trump could empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, while further tightening US sanctions on its oil industry through his “maximum pressure” policy.

“In these exercises,...defence systems will practise the fight against air, missile and electronic warfare threats in real battlefield conditions... to protect the country’s skies and sensitive and vital areas,” Iranian state television said.

Saturday’s drills are part of two-months-long exercises launched on Jan 4 which have already included war games in which the elite Revolutionary Guards defended key nuclear installations in Natanz against mock attacks by missiles and drones, state media said.

Iran’s military has said it was using new drones and missiles in the exercises and released footage of a new underground “missile city” being visited by Guards commander-in-chief Maj Gen Hossein Salami. Salami warned, in a speech carried by state TV, about a “false sense of delight” among Iran’s enemies, saying Iran and particularly its missile forces were stronger than ever.

While Iranian officials have downplayed Iran’s setbacks, an Iranian general, Behrouz Esbati, who was reportedly based in Syria, said in a speech circulated on social media that Iran had “badly lost” in Syria.

Trump in 2018 withdrew from a deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 in which Iran agreed to curb uranium enrichment, which can yield material for nuclear weapons, in return for the relaxation of US and UN economic sanctions.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...
Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...