Ogra cracks down on adulterated LPG sale

ISLAMABAD: With ample stocks available in the country, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has launched a major operation against the sale of adulterated liquefied petroleum gas, collecting samples from multiple LPG companies to detect the presence of harmful chemicals.

The crackdown comes after complaints of adulterated LPG being sold in non-compliant cylinders, prompting the regulator to deploy special teams to conduct operations across Punjab and Sindh.

The action has reportedly led to a reduction of around Rs20 per kilogram in LPG retail prices, bringing some relief to consumers during the winter season.

The notified retail price of LPG stands at Rs255 per kg, but open market rates had surged to Rs320 due to increased seasonal demand.

The daily LPG consumption in the country is around 7,000 tonnes. How­ever, smooth barter trade with Iran and steady imports from Turkme­ni­s­tan have ensured adequate stocks, enabling Ogra to conduct quality checks across LPG companies.

LPG Distributors Association chairman Irfan Khokhar welcomed the crackdown, highlighting the safety risks posed by adulterated LPG.

“The sale of adulterated LPG increases the risk of accidents,” he said, adding that investigations revealed that carbon dioxide was being mixed with LPG extracted from bowsers.

“We have reports of Ogra seizing containers filled with carbon dioxide at certain LPG plants,” he said. “This action is crucial because distributors like us are on the front line, dealing with consumer complaints.”

Mr Khokhar explained that mixing carbon dioxide with LPG elevates cylinder pressure from the standard 540 pounds per square inch (PSI) to dangerous levels of 900 to 1,200 PSI. This pressure imbalance has caused cylinder explosions in Lahore and other parts of the country.

He said Ogra had also taken measures in collaboration with LPG distributors to recall the adulterated gas already sold in the market.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025