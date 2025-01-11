Man, son awarded death penalty in Jamshoro for killing relative, his daughter over ‘honour’

DADU: Jamshoro’s additional sessions court on Friday sentenced a man and his son to death after they were found guilty of murdering a young woman and her father in the name of honour.

The convicts Ali Mohammad Rind and his son Munir alias Farooq Rind had reportedly brutally killed 50-year-old Meer Rind and his 18-year-old daughter Ms Nimani in Joghi Khan Rind village near Sehwan in 2023.

The convicts, who were close relatives of the victims, carried out the double murder over suspicions the father and her daughter had disgraced the family, according to an FIR registered by ASI Mohammad Saleem Rind at Sehwan police station.

The court, besides handing down the capital punishment to the father and son, also imposed on them Rs200,000 each fine.

The judge emphasised in the verdict that the crime had been committed with premeditated intent and a blatant disregard for human life, hence the severity of the punishment.

The tragic incident highlights widespread menace of honour killings in the area, which sparks public outcry from time to time.

