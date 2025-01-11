E-Paper | January 11, 2025

Man, son awarded death penalty in Jamshoro for killing relative, his daughter over ‘honour’

Our Correspondent Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 12:09pm

DADU: Jamshoro’s additional sessions court on Friday sentenced a man and his son to death after they were found guilty of murdering a young woman and her father in the name of honour.

The convicts Ali Mohammad Rind and his son Munir alias Farooq Rind had reportedly brutally killed 50-year-old Meer Rind and his 18-year-old daughter Ms Nimani in Joghi Khan Rind village near Sehwan in 2023.

The convicts, who were close relatives of the victims, carried out the double murder over suspicions the father and her daughter had disgraced the family, according to an FIR registered by ASI Mohammad Saleem Rind at Sehwan police station.

The court, besides handing down the capital punishment to the father and son, also imposed on them Rs200,000 each fine.

The judge emphasised in the verdict that the crime had been committed with premeditated intent and a blatant disregard for human life, hence the severity of the punishment.

The tragic incident highlights widespread menace of honour killings in the area, which sparks public outcry from time to time.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...