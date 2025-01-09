‘No restriction on UAE work visas for Pakistanis,’ Senate committee informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Wednesday that there were “no restrictions on work visas” for Pakistanis travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Growing discontent among Middle Eastern states over the increased numbers of Pakistanis involved in begging has spurred authorities into action as they have started vigilant screening of passengers travelling to those destinations.

A senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official told Dawn that immigration staff at airports have offloaded several passengers from flights in the last couple of months to discourage the trend.

On December 23, a Senate panel was informed that all Pakistani travellers to the UAE would need to be vetted and verified by the police. He added that travel agents were also instructed in this regard.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Committee Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said that there is “no restriction on UAE work visas” and added that if Pakistanis face issues getting a work visa, it would be forwarded to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

However, Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) Aisam Baig informed the committee that visas to the UAE had been “unofficially closed” with a 50 per cent decrease in the number of Pakistani workers travelling there.

OEPs facilitate labour to travel abroad for work.

“The UAE government had reservations that Pakistanis beg in the country, but they are on visit visas, not work visas,” Baig said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Arshad Mahmood stated that 90pc of the immigration sector was made up of private OEPs. He added that the UAE was only one country out of several that Pakistanis could travel to for employment.

“In our view, despite the decrease, Pakistanis will still travel in large numbers,” he said.

Bureau of Immigration Director General Muhammad Tayyab said that the trend of Pakistanis travelling to the UAE was increasing, with 64pc of labour being skilled workers.

“Currently, 46pc are going to the UAE construction sector and 38pc are going to work in the service sector,” he confirmed. “Around 20pc are going through OEPs, while 8pc of highly skilled workers like doctors are travelling on direct visas”.

Tayyab added that those travelling on a direct visa send back more foreign exchange. He also said that the UAE was accepting fewer people from other countries as well as Pakistan. “They are accepting fewer people from India and Bangladesh, too,” he stated. “It is not just about accepting fewer Pakistanis.”

PPP Senator Shahadat Awan asked whether police verification had been implemented on every visa to the UAE.

“Every country needs to verify credentials for work visas and each country has their own tests. The Higher Education Commission has also verified credentials,” Mahmood responded.

“Sending substandard people is working against us,” he stated.

Tayyab on the other hand said that the Bureau of Immigration can only speak to police verification of work visas, as visit visas do not fall under their remit. “Police verification is required for work visas,” he confirmed.

Baig elaborated on the process of police verification and said that according to the Pakistani ambassador, prospective foreign workers need to obtain a police character certificate. He hailed this requirement as a “good move”.

Mahmood asked, “What is the problem with UAE? Our people are going there and if demand increases, more people will go.”

The committee recommended that the Foreign Ministry look into the issue of visa restrictions.