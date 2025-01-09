E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Younis named Afghanistan mentor for Champions Trophy

Agencies Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 11:53am

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday appointed former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as the mentor for the national team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

According to an ACB media release, the former batter will accompany Afghanistan during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan, offering his mentorship services until the conclusion of the eight-nation ICC event.

The 47-year-old Younis amassed 10,099 runs — a Pakistan record — at a healthy average of over 52 in 118 Tests. 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20 Internationals.

The right-hander scored the most Test centuries (34) for his country while his career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in a 2009 Test at Karachi lifted him to the number one position in the ICC rankings.

Naseeb Khan, the chief executive of the ACB, said that ACB was pleased to sign a contract with Younis as interim mentor of the national team for the Champions Trophy which will be staged from Feb 19 to March 9.

“Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country. We already had efficient experience with hosting countries’ mentors in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Observing the conditions, therefore, we have appointed Younis Khan as mentor for our national team for the upcoming mega event and wish him best of the luck in his crucial assignment,” Naseeb was quoted in a release from ACB as saying.

The Champions Trophy is returning after more than seven years. The event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. The previous edition finalists, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to face on Feb 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi will serve as the three venues for the event. Each venue will stage three group matches with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9 unless India qualify, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group ‘A’ opener in Karachi on Feb 19.

The Dubai leg will begin the next day, with India taking on Bangladesh. Afghanistan launch their campaign at the Champions Trophy on Feb 21 against South Africa in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...