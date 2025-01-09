E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Govt raises Rs425bn, slashes T-bill yields

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 09:59am

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday slas­hed the returns on treasury bills by up to 49 basis points and raised much below the staggering amount of bids, reflecting another possibility of an interest rate cut.

The government raised Rs424.15 billion through the T-bill auction against a target of Rs250bn. The investors looked eager to park their surplus liquidity in the risk-free government papers as the bids reached Rs1.7 trillion.

The pattern showed banks were willing to put maximum money for the longest 12-month tenor and offered Rs1.2tr bids. The government raised just Rs171.4bn for the tenor at 11.80 per cent compared to the previous auction rate of 12.29pc, a decline of 49bps.

The benchmark six-mo­nth and short-term three-month tenors noted a decl­ine of 21bps in their cut-off yields. The government rai­sed Rs83.8bn and Rs75bn at 11.78pc for each tenor.

The government also raised Rs104bn as a non-bidding amount, totalling the total borrowing to Rs434.15bn.

The auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) also witnessed a race to buy maximum bonds but the government remained cool and borrowed just Rs8bn out of the total bids of Rs775.2bn. Another Rs3.86bn was raised through a non-bidding way, totalling Rs11.86bn.

PIBs and Treasury Bills are government-issued debt instruments used to raise funds for budgetary needs. PIBs are long-term securities with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, offering fixed interest rates, making them suitable for investors seeking stable, long-term retu­rns. T-Bills, on the other hand, are short-term instruments with maturities of three, six or 12 months, issued at a discount to face value and redeemed at par, providing a quick and relatively secure investment option.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...