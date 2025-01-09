E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Iran demands Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory

AFP Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 11:25am

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of Israel from Syrian territory, following the fall of long-time Tehran’s ally Bashar al-Assad.

His remarks came during a visit to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani where discussions covered topics such as trade, cooperation, and recent developments in Syria.

“The need for the Zionist regime to withdraw from the territories it occupied and the importance of respecting religious sentiments (in Syria), particularly regarding Shia holy places and shrines, were among the concerns,” said Pezeshkian in a briefing alongside Sudani.

The Iranian president also warned of the “reactivation of terrorist cells” in Syria.

Assad fled Syria after rebel forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham captured the capital Damascus after a whirlwind offensive.

Since his fall, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territories, claiming they aimed to prevent strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands. Israeli troops also occupied strategic positions in a UN-patrolled buffer zone separating Syrian-controlled territory and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Iran has condemned Israel’s seizure of land in Syria and called for its withdrawal.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

