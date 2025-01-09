E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Trump’s wishful redrawing of borders assailed

Agencies Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 11:21am

• Trudeau says ‘snowball’s chance in hell’ of Canada’s merger with US
• Mexican president says Trump ‘living in the past’; Panama asserts sovereignty over canal

PARIS: US president-elect Donald Trump’s ambitious announcements regarding Greenland, the Panama Canal, Gulf of Mexico and Canada a day earlier drew sharp reactions from the leadership of the territories concerned, on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference in Florida on Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he said he wants the US to control.

The billionaire also announced he was going to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and floated the idea of turning Canada into a US state.

Asked if he would use military force to bring Canada to heel, he said “no — economic force,” but added that eliminating the “artificially drawn” US-Canada border would be a boon to national security.

France and Germany warned Trump against threatening “sovereign borders” after he refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark.

“There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be […] attack its sovereign borders,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

Barrot described Greenland as “European territory”. Greenland is associated with the European Union through Denmark, of which it is a self-governing territory, but withdrew from the European bloc in 1985 after securing autonomy.

“If you ask me: ‘Is the United States going to invade Greenland?’ the answer is no,” said Barrot.

In Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that “as always, the firm principle applies […] that borders must not be moved by force”.

The “Gulf of Mexico” name is internationally recognised, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in response to Trump’s comments about renaming the body of water. Trump had argued in favour of renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”. Sheinbaum then took jabs at Trump, saying he was living in the past.

“I think they told President (elect) Trump wrong, they told him Felipe Calderon is still president,” Sheinbaum said. Calderon led Mexico from 2006 to 2012. “But no, in Mexico the people are in charge,” she added.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum showed a map of Mexico’s former size, which includes land now part of the US. “Mexican America, that sounds nice,” she said.

In Copenhagen, Denmark’s foreign minister said they were open to talks with Washington to safeguard US interests in the Arctic.

The Danish Realm — which includes Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands — is “open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can cooperate, possibly even more closely than we already do”, Lars Lokke Rasmussen said

There is a “snowball’s chance in hell” that Canada will merge with the United States, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded.

Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha meanwhile said “the sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable.”

Built by the US, the Panama Canal was handed to the Central American country a quarter-century ago.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...