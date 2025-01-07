E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Moderate tremor jolts Zhob, nearby areas

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 10:42am

QUETTA: Panic-stricken residents of Zhob fled their houses when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Monday.

The tremor, which was felt in the town and the surrounding mountainous areas, forced the families to flee their houses and seek shelter under the open sky in the freezing temperature.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, said that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in Zhob district of Balochistan.

The depth of the tremor was 34km, while its epicentre was located in the mountainous area near Zhob.

Local officials said that though the moderate quake was felt for around 15 seconds, no causality or property damage was reported from any area.

This was the fourth such earthquake that struck different parts of Balochistan over the past 10 days with their intensity ranging from 3.6 to 5.1 magnitude.

The first tremor hit a vast area of the border district of Chaman on Dec 28, the second jolted Sibi and nearby regions on Jan 4. while Kalat felt the tremor on Sunday.

The moderate quakes did not cause any loss of life or damage to property.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

PAKISTAN has utterly failed in protecting its children from polio, a preventable disease that has been eradicated...
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...