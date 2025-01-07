Moderate tremor jolts Zhob, nearby areas

QUETTA: Panic-stricken residents of Zhob fled their houses when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Monday.

The tremor, which was felt in the town and the surrounding mountainous areas, forced the families to flee their houses and seek shelter under the open sky in the freezing temperature.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, said that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in Zhob district of Balochistan.

The depth of the tremor was 34km, while its epicentre was located in the mountainous area near Zhob.

Local officials said that though the moderate quake was felt for around 15 seconds, no causality or property damage was reported from any area.

This was the fourth such earthquake that struck different parts of Balochistan over the past 10 days with their intensity ranging from 3.6 to 5.1 magnitude.

The first tremor hit a vast area of the border district of Chaman on Dec 28, the second jolted Sibi and nearby regions on Jan 4. while Kalat felt the tremor on Sunday.

The moderate quakes did not cause any loss of life or damage to property.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025