World’s oldest person dies at 116 in Japan

AFP Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 07:37am
A May 23 file photo shows Tomiko Itooka celebrating her 116th birthday in the city of Ashiya.—AFP
TOKYO: The world’s oldest person, Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, has died at the age of 116, the city of Ashiya where she lived announced on Saturday.

Itooka, who had four children and five grandchildren, died on Dec 29 at a nursing home where she resided since 2019, the southern city’s mayor said in a statement.

She was born on May 23, 1908 in the commercial hub of Osaka, near Ashiya — four months before the Ford Model T automobile was launched in the United States.

Itooka was recognised as the oldest person in the world after the Aug 2024 death of Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera at age 117.

“Ms Itooka gave us courage and hope through her long life,” Ashiya’s 27-year-old mayor Ryosuke Takashima said in the statement. “We thank her for it.” Itooka, who was one of three siblings, lived through world wars and pandemics as well as technological breakthroughs.

As a student, she played volleyball. In her older age, Itooka enjoyed bananas and Calpis, a milky soft drink popular in Japan, according to the mayor’s statement.

Women typically enjoy longevity in Japan, but the country is facing a worsening demographic crisis as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labour force to pay for it.

As of September, Japan counted more than 95,000 people who were 100 or older — 88 per cent of whom were women. Of the country’s 124 million people, nearly a third are 65 or older.

After Itooka’s death, the world’s oldest person is now 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born on June 8, 1908, according to the US Geron­tological Research Group and LongeviQuest.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025

