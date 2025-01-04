Opposition bemoans curbs on dissent amid crises

ISLAMABAD: An opposition alliance on Friday assailed the government of the day over the current state of governance in Pakis­tan, accusing the ruling authorities of undermining democracy, the Constitution, and the rights of the people.

“There is a ban on writing the truth and there is a ban on speaking the truth, even in the assembly,” said Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of a multi-party opposition alliance, at a press conference after a meeting with representatives of the Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) and PTI.

The Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief was flanked by MWM leader Allama Nasir Abbas.

Saying that the government’s crackdown on dissenting voices was only creating resentment among the citizens, Mr Achakzai contended that the state has effectively silenced critical voices, leading to a political climate where open dialogue has become increasingly rare.

Achakzai accuses premier of cosying up to army after Nawaz ‘backed off’; Irfan Siddiqui briefs Fazl on talks with PTI

At a time when Pakistan faces political and constitutional crises, as well as the threat of terrorism and domestic unrest, Mr Achakzai criticised the ruling coalition for undermining the Constitution and stoking internal divisions, calling instead for a national dialogue to steer the country out of the current situation.

The PkMAP leader also expressed concern over the alarming rise in violence across the country, with 20 to 30 people being killed on a daily basis due to ongoing unrest.

He stressed the importance of national unity in the face of growing instability, and called for convening a multi-party conference, which would include not only political leaders but also military officials and journalists.

“It is our duty to sit down and prevent this region from becoming a battlefield,” Mr Achakzai stated, alluding to the rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He also urged the government to focus on peace-building efforts, rather than escalating hostilities with neighbours.

“Instead of making Afghanistan a place of conflict, we should strive to turn it into a cradle of peace,” he added, highlighting Pakistan’s strong ties with China, which shares good relations with Afghanistan and could play a pivotal role in fostering regional stability.

He claimed that the security apparatus becomes active wherever there are minerals and accused the government of exploiting these resources without benefiting local populations.

MWM’s Allama Nasir Abbas echoed the contention that the incumbent government had lost the trust of the people.

“Earlier, our enemy was India, but now a new enemy has been created — Afghanistan — our brotherly Islamic neighbour. This was an unnecessary enmity stoked by the government,” he added.

Mr Abbas also criticised the ruling elite for their lack of engagement with the public, pointing out how key leaders such as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Ishaq Dar had failed to visit conflict zones, such as the Kurram district.

‘Betrayal’ of elder brother

Turning his attention to the current political leadership, Mr Achakzai criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his role in what he called a “fake government”.

He accused PM Shehbaz of working in tandem with establishment to undermine democratic processes.

“Shehbaz Sharif was ready to become prime minister under Musharraf, and now that Nawaz Sharif has backed off, Shehbaz has joined the establishment,” the PkMAP leader remarked.

The accusation prompted a sharp rebuke from the PML-N, with Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb saying that “such baseless remarks” did not behove a politician of Mr Achakzai’s stature.

She said that the PkMAP chief was himself a witness to the fact that Shehbaz Sharif had consistently refused to betray his elder brother. History bears witness to the fact that PM Shehbaz rejected the offer of the prime ministership three times, choosing loyalty to his brother over personal ambition.

Siddiqui meets Fazl

Separately, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui — who is also the spokesperson for the government team holding talks with the PTI — called on JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday to discuss the status of the ongoing negotiations.

During their meeting, Senator Siddiqui lauded the Mr Rehman’s efforts in resolving the madressah registration issue amicably.

The JUI-F chief said that negotiations between political parties were an important part of the democratic process.

“All major issues can be resolved only through sitting together and talking to each other, and refusing to negotiate tantamount to undemocratic behaviour,” the Mr Rehman said.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025