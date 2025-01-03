E-Paper | January 03, 2025

India aims to strengthen economic ties with US, engage with Trump administration

Reuters Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 09:48pm

India is looking forward to strengthening its economic relationship with the United States by engaging with the incoming Trump administration, India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

“We are looking forward to a very deep and substantive engagement with the new US administration,” the trade minister said, noting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has bolstered bilateral relations with successive US administrations, including those led by Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Bilateral trade between India and the United States, India’s largest trading partner, exceeded $118 billion in 2023/24, with India registering a trade surplus of $32bn.

Industry estimates suggest that trade could grow by an additional $50bn within two to three years, underscoring the significant potential for stronger economic cooperation.

The government and industry groups favour a broader trade and investment pact with the US to help Indian manufacturers integrate into global supply chains while retaining policy flexibility to safeguard national interests.

Goyal said that India’s goods and services trade is projected to surpass $800bn in the 2024/25 fiscal year, ending March.

While aiming to protect its manufacturers from potential US tariff hikes on its exports, India is exploring ways to strengthen ties with Washington as Trump has threatened tariffs of 60 per cent and other curbs on imports from China.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...
Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...