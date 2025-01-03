E-Paper | January 03, 2025

Mobilink Bank gets $15m capital injection

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: VEON Group, the parent company of Mobilink Bank, has invested $15 million in fresh capital to drive the bank’s strategic ambitions, through its parent.

The capital investment will empower the bank to expand its offerings in micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing, explore Islamic banking, and accelerate its ongoing transition into a technologically advanced, future-ready digital bank.

Chairman Mobilink Bank and CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim said this capital infusion underscores their steadfast confidence in the bank’s vision and trajectory.

With over 20 million monthly active users, the future focus of the bank was on inclusivity, technological innovation, and customer-centricity that will eventually help socio-economic and environmental progress in society.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025

